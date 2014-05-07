Russian Roulette: The Invasion of Ukraine

As the Ukrainian military launches an offensive on the rebel-held town of Sloviansk, members of the self-proclaimed state of Donetsk People’s Republic (DPR) are continuing a campaign of government building takeovers.

On Sunday, DPR protesters were able to take the military prosecutor’s office and a local council building. VICE News followed the group as members burned the Ukrainian flag and arrested a suspected provocateur. The man was seen being bundled into a car while covered in blood, his destination unknown.

DPR protesters headed to a government debt collection office on Monday and delivered an ultimatum to freeze the discovery of listed debts by PrivatBank – Ukraine’s largest bank – in Donetsk. The bank has stopped operating in the Donetsk region, citing alleged intimidation of its staff. This has led to long lines outside branches as people desperately try to withdraw money.

When approached by the protesters, the manager of the office very calmly said he would get back to them in the next few days – at which point the men, some with guns, withdrew.