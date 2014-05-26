Russian Roulette: The Invasion of Ukraine

VICE News correspondent Simon Ostrovsky travels around the eastern part of the country to gauge the vibe before election day. He interviews Ukraine’s Interim President Oleksandr Turchynov about plans to make sure everything goes smoothly in Donetsk and Luhansk – areas which have a heavy presence of pro-Russia forces.

He then visits a polling station in Donetsk near a Ukrainian checkpoint that was attacked a few hours earlier, resulting in at least 11 deaths, and meets up with the Donbas Battalion, a group working to ensure that everyone will be able to participate in the elections.