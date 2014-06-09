Meet the Ukrainian Activist Who Raises Money to Buy Supplies for the Ukrainian Army

Meet Yuri Kasyanov, a Ukrainian activist who raises money from ordinary people to buy supplies for the Ukrainian army and risks his life to deliver supplies to the front lines. VICE News correspondent Simon Ostrovsky met up with Kasyanov in Eastern Ukraine and travelled with him to checkpoints as he supplied soldiers with flak jackets and food.

As the crisis in Ukraine continues, it becomes more clear that the government isn’t efficiently taking care of its own forces, but as Petro Poroshenko’s presidency begins, the prospect of change appears possible.