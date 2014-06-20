Russian Roulette: The Invasion of Ukraine

The conflict in eastern Ukraine has not yet entered into all-out war, but the situation is becoming more fraught every day. Despite Ukrainian President Petro Poroshenko’s call for a ceasefire, shelling has persisted in the rebel stronghold of Sloviansk. VICE News visited a section of Sloviansk that was recently struck by an attack and spoke with the residents about the chaos of the attack and its aftermath. They also visited a local hospital and spoke with medical workers who have stayed behind to treat the increasing number of wounded.

Caught up in the standoff and facing gas and water shortages, residents across eastern Ukraine have been fleeing for safety. According to Kiev, some 120,000 people have been internally displaced from the region and are currently seeking refuge in Russia and elsewhere across the country as the area’s humanitarian crisis worsens.