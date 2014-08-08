Euromaidan Activists Attacked and Arrested in Kiev

In our latest dispatch from Ukraine, VICE News correspondent Simon Ostrovsky arrives at a scene in Kiev where a group of Euromaidan activists are being detained by a group of men from the Kiev 1 Battalion—a volunteer policing unit made up largely of former Euromaidan activists. The activists have held their camp at Kiev’s Independence Square since this past winter, and were apparently also occupying a restaurant near the square—until the Kiev 1 Battalion was called upon to remove them.

Amid differing versions of the story, it becomes clear that a twist in the Ukraine conflict is emerging, as players in the revolution are showing signs of turning against each other.