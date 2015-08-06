Ryan Adams is Covering Taylor Swift’s ‘1989’ In Full!

In what is surely the most important news story of 2015, Ryan Adams – aka the post boy of heartbreak from the noughties to now – is currently in the process of covering Taylor Swift’s 1989 in full. From what we know so far, the tone of his covers will be very much influenced by his bleakest possible take on everyone’s favourite collection of party songs, which he tweeted last November: “This new Taylor Swift album is kicking my heart down the street like an old tin can. Blue fog. Neon. Overcast perfection. Let it in.”

Adams has been posting images of lyrics to “Blank Space” and other songs to Instagram over the last few hours, as well as a clip of his version of “Welcome to New York” (below). He told fans to expect the “saddest version” of the song they had heard – “or your tears back.”

A video posted by Ryan Adams (@misterryanadams) on Aug 6, 2015 at 2:19am PDT

Essentially he’s taking Taylor’s pop manifesto of self-empowerment and re-appropriating it for whiskey-drinking, Bruce Springsteen-loving dads, and it’s going to be really, really good.

Upon hearing the news, Taylor Swift declared she would “PASS OUT” and also this:

@TheRyanAdams Cool I’m not gonna be able to sleep tonight or ever again and I’m going to celebrate today every year as a holiday. I’M CALM — Taylor Swift (@taylorswift13) August 6, 2015

Same, Tay. Same.

