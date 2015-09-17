Listen to Ryan Adams’ Cover of Taylor Swift’s “Bad Blood”

Today, Ryan Adams announced that his cover album of Taylor Swift’s 1989 would be coming out this Monday September 21. When we first found out about it, the whole thing probably sounded like a weird fever dream. But today, in addition to the album announcement he also premiered the first of many covers, her super popular “Bad Blood” on Zane Lowe’s Beats One program. The song really illustrates the perfect songwriting simplicity in the song’s original version, adapting itself perfectly to Ryan’s style. You can listen to it below.