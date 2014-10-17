Ryshon Jones’s “Bottomless Pit” Will Make You Want to Do Something with Your Worthless Life

North Philly MC Ryshon Jones raps thoughtfully and introspectively over dark, trippy beats, creating a sound that’s smart, but never soft. Today we’re premiering his latest track, “Bottomless Pit.” The new song is anchored by a sorrowful horn sample and a haunting beat made by producer Promnite that was later chopped and screwed by El Blanco Nino. In Jones’s own words, this new track embodies “the idea of growth and taking power in your own hands. There are people who complain about things. And then there are people who sit back, observe, and change what they don’t like.”

Earlier this year Jones released the poetic concept album Hope is a Dangerous Thing, which explores the double-edged sword that is hope in contemporary America. “Bottomless Pit” is one of the first tastes of his next release, the You’re Safe Now EP, which is due to drop in December. This EP will feature production from Jones, Mac Miller, Layza, and a few others. If “Bottomless Pit” is any indication, it will be straight fire.

Videos by VICE

Hear more from Ryshon Jones on Bandcamp.