RZA on Leaked Nude Photos: “The Internet Is Public Domain… Don’t Put Your Tits on the Screen”

If you were even near any country with functional internet this weekend, you heard about a long list of female celebrities like Jennifer Lawrence, Kate Upton, and Ariana Grande having their iCloud accounts broken into and many nude photos leaked on 4Chan [not linking here because what the fuck are we, savages?]. Many outlets, like Forbes, have been quick to point out that this is not a “scandal,” but a “sex crime,” while the tech-savvy technology analysts at CNN wondered who this 4Chan guy is. Wu-Tang Clan’s RZA had some thoughts on the situation as well. “The internet is public domain. If you put it out there, I suspect someone is looking at it,” he told one of the TMZ leeches when accosted at LAX. “Don’t put your tits on the screen.” Earlier this year, Wu-Tang made news by releasing one, multi-million dollar copy of their album The Wu — Once Upon a Time in Shaolin. So there you have it, stars and starlets. Let that be a lesson on how to handle your private information: Take one nude photo of yourself, place it in a hand-engraved box made of silver and nickel, and lock it in a vault housed in the Atlas Mountains in the outskirts of Marrakech, Morocco.