Alleged Manchester Gangland ‘Mr Big’ Was Shot Dead Last Night

Paul Massey in 1998 (Screenshot via)

WATCH: Our documentary ‘The Debt Collector‘

Paul Massey, dubbed “Salford’s Mr Big” by a local councillor for his role in a riot in the early-90s (Massey always denied he was there), was shot dead outside his home in Salford, Greater Manchester last night. Police responded to reports of gunfire at around 7:30PM on Sunday, and eyewitnesses have claimed a lone gunman was responsible for Massey’s death.

Videos by VICE

Massey was a notorious figure in Manchester, once brushing off allegations that he was a gangster with the words: “A gangster is a person who goes out letting guns off unnecessary, shooting people unnecessary and basically getting involved in unnecessary crime.”

In 1999, Massey was sentenced to 14 years in prison after stabbing a man in a nightclub. In 2011, after his release, he was arrested on suspicion of money laundering – a charge he denied at the time, then again this March as the investigation continued. In 2012, telling voters that his “Mr Big” reputation was a thing of the past, he stood to be Salford’s mayor, promising to rid the city of heroin dealers, but came fifth out of seven candidates.

In a BBC interview from 1998, which was never broadcast, Massey was asked about attempts on his life. He responded: “They ain’t going to do no harm to me because they haven’t got the fucking balls.”



Manchester police are following several lines of enquiry, and have asked the public to come forward if they have any information about Massey’s death. “Clearly no one wants to see any further retaliation,” said Manchester’s Crime Commissioner Tony Lloyd.