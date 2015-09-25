VICE
Udgaver

Nyhedsbreve

Sam Smith and Disclosure Leak Anguish for the New James Bond Theme “Writing’s On The Wall”

Af

Del

When we heard Sam Smith and Disclosure collaborating on the new James Bond theme “Writing’s On The Wall for upcoming movie Spectre we were expecting something a bit more dance-oriented to align with their other big collaboration, “Latch.” So when Smith sings “I’ve been here before / but always hit the floor,” we were expecting something to happen after the drums snap in and turn this into a banger. But that’s not what this song is, with the trio channeling this moodier side for the legacy theme song.

Sure, for a 007 theme this song makes sense with its epic string arrangements and horns that will likely soundtrack Daniel Craig’s silhouette dancing with a triplet of artsy assassins in the film’s opening moments. But still, this doesn’t quite pass the cut of what a good Bond theme should be. In retrospect, nothing will beat the greatness of Adele’s “Skyfall.” Who doesn’t enjoy obnoxiously screaming SKYFAAAALLL repeatedly in quiet-only study spaces?

Videos by VICE

Continued below…

Jabbari Weekes is a Noisey Canada Staff Writer. Follow him on Twitter

Tagget:
, , , , , , , ,
Del

Mere
fra VICE