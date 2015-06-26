PREMIERE: Watch Sannhet’s Dark Whirlwind of a Video for “Atrium”

Contrary to popular belief held by high schoolers, Sannhet is not a band made up of chimps. In fact, we’re pretty sure they’re three humans that make really sweet progressive instrumental metal that crosses over into many different styles. Their record Revisionist came out this year, and is packed to the brim with emotions, melodies and harsh moments that make it one of the best albums of the year and of forever.

All of this is why we’re super excited to show you their new video for “Atrium.” It’s a black and white video created by the band, featuring a series of schizophrenic visions and scenes played on different video screens. Trying to glean some steady or concrete image is a visceral experience; any sure sign of a comprehensible image is gone in a second. If you do look hard enough, you can see one of the members hammering the tropical storm of a song, all the while an attack of sensory details hit the viewer.

Watch the video below, and make sure to catch them on tour this summer on the west coast with sludgy powerhouse King Woman, and the most attractive one-man gloom ruler Planning For Burial. It’s a modern day Family Values tour, and you don’t want to miss out:

June 27 Portland, OR @ Holocene

June 28 Seattle, WA @ Barboza

June 30 San Francisco, CA @ The Chapel

July 1 Santa Ana, CA @ Constellation at Observatory

July 2 San Diego, CA @ Soda Bar

July 3 Los Angeles, CA @ The Echo