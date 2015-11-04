Santigold Announced a New Album and Released the Slap-Happy “Can’t Get Enough of Myself”

It’s been three years since Santigold last lit up the pop world with her album Master of My Make-Believe. We’ve never been able to get enough of her, and apparently, neither has she: Today she shared the first cut from her new record 99¢, a song titled “Can’t Get Enough of Myself.” She premiered the slap-happy, reggae-inflected single this morning on Zane Lowe’s Beats1 then chatted with the radio host from her car. She’s also released the album art, which features a shrink-wrapped version of the singer sealed up in a bag full of trinkets. Stream “Can’t Get Enough of Myself” below.