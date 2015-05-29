Sarah Koenig Says the New Season of ‘Serial’ Is Coming This Fall

Serial, last year’s hit crime podcast from This American Life producer Sarah Koenig, followed the story of Adnan Syed—a Baltimore inmate serving time for the murder of his teenage girlfriend. Koenig and the Serial staff felt like there were some holes in the state’s conviction against Syed, so they started combing through the 1999 murder case to see if there was any evidence to back up Syed’s assertion of innocence. The podcast didn’t wrap up anywhere near as tidily as HBO’s true crime miniseries The Jinx, but it did help get new eyes on Syed’s case, which now may be reopened in court.

The first season of Serial wrapped in December. We haven’t heard much about future plans for the show other than vague promises of a second season until now. Bustle reports that Koenig sent out an email to Serial fans yesterday announcing a projected fall launch for season two, as well as a third season for spring 2016.

According to the email, the new seasons will not be a continuation of Adnan Syed’s story but instead focus on two different cases:

We are hard at work reporting not one, but two distinct new stories. This means we’re planning on a third season of Serial. And we hope it means we can reduce the amount of time between the end of Season Two and the beginning of Season Three. As it stands, we intend to launch Season Two this fall and Season Three next spring. Sorry – we can’t tell you details about the new stories yet. What we can say is that they’re very different from Season One, but no less interesting to us.

