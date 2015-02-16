Wayne’s World, Kanye, Bill Murray and Other Things that Happened on SNL 40

This weekend, Saturday Night Live celebrated it’s 40th anniversary with a special episode that was cetegorically stacked with the show’s musical alumni. Justin Timberlake and Jimmy Fallon performed a musical tribute to the most memorable sketches and catchphrases, “the two Paul’s” McCartney and Simon duetted on The Beatles’ “I’ve Just Seen A Face”, and Miley Cyrus smashed a country-heavy performance of “50 Ways To Leave Your Lover” that wasn’t totally overriden by her wardrobe choices for a change. But Kanye did as Kanye tends to do and took things to another level.

The special one opened his performance (above) with “Jesus Walks”, which he sang lying on his back in standard Christ pose. Then he stood up to go into “Only One” followed by his new jam “Wolves”, which debuted at New York Fashion Week last Thursday. Accompanied by Vic Mensa and Sia in a massive wig, SNL 40 marks the first time the track has been performed live.

Yeezy also featured heavily in the Wayne’s World sketch, in which he was reminded multiple times of the importance of sitting down.

Also at some point stuck he these contacts in:

(Photo via Kim Kardashian’s Twitter)

But all of this was temporarily superceded by Bill Murray resuming his old character of lounge singer Nick Ocean and performing a love song dedicated to Steven Spielberg’s Jaws. Spoiler: it ends with the line “You bastard, Jaws.”

Good form, everyone.

