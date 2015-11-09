Saturday Night Live Parodied M.I.A.’s “Bad Girls” Video

Remember a few years ago when we brought you the insane, amazing “Bad Girls” video by M.I.A.? It was so good, in fact it was one of the first videos Noisey ever uploaded to YouTube. We’re not alone in thinking the video is still amazing and great, because the other night Saturday Night Live parodied the video showing a bunch of women doing badass shit. Not bringing something back to the dairy section, using the water cup at the fast food place for lemonade, kicking down trash. All stuff M.I.A. would be super proud of.

