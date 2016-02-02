Savor the Simplicity of de Montevert’s New Video for ”It’s Alright I’m Probably Dreaming”

Swedish de Montevert AKA Ellinor Nilsson, has a way of making a complicated sea of emotion comfortably accessible – and that’s probably the best thing about her newest track “It’s Alright I’m Probably Dreaming”. That, and its insanely catchy guitar riffs.

It’s off of the self-titled album that she’s calling her debut album, despite having released “Friends & Enemies” back in 2012. The new stuff dropped in Scandinavia back in December, and is set for release in Europe and the US February 26th. Compared to the de Montevert of 2012, the dark and the moody has been dialed up this time around.

All in all, “It’s Alright I’m Probably Dreaming” is naggingly simple – it’s drifting and dreamlike lo-fi, anchored by the tender intensity of Nilsson’s Alanis Morissette-ish vocals. This minimalistic approach is mirrored in the video – there’s no showboating, no bullshit, no people lacking the rhythmic ability to dance (you know who you are, vegans of the world), just de Montevert and her band doing their thing, and doing it well. There’s just something about seeing that surfy riff laid down from three slightly different angles that makes it all the more pleasing.



Catch de Montevert live at Grand in Malmö on February 6th or somewhere else on their European tour.



