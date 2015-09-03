Say Lou Lou’s “Hard for a Man” Is a Dreamy Kind of Perfect

“Love is hard for a man like you,” coo identical twins Miranda and Elektra Kilbey-Jansson on their new single. They sound simultaneously sensitive and somewhat scathing. They’re handling a boy with kid gloves because guess what? This dude is damaged by a previous damsel. Healing’s hard, right? We’re all colored and guarded from previous experiences, but if you never take a chance you’ll never let in anything good.

In any case this lastest single—lifted from the masterful leftfield pop debut that is Lucid Dreaming—is classic Say Lou Lou: melancholia wrapped in seductive melodies that swoop and surround. Catch them on tour in the US this autumn.

Say Lou Lou Tour Dates

09/07 – Boots and Saddle – Philadelphia, PA – TICKETS

09/08 – U Street Music Hall – Washington, DC – TICKETS

09/09 – Bowery Ballroom – New York, NY – TICKETS

11/09 – Brighton Music Hall – Boston, MA – TICKETS

12/09 – Le Divian Orange – Montreal, QC – TICKETS

13/09 – The Garrison – Toronto, ON – TICKETS

15/09 – Empty Bottle – Chicago, IL – TICKETS

16/09 – Turf Club – Minneapolis, MN – TICKETS

19/09 – Barboza – Seattle, WA – TICKETS

20/09 – Electric Owl – Vancouver, BC – TICKETS

21/09 – Doug Fir – Portland, OR – TICKETS

23/09 – Independent – San Francisco, CA – TICKETS

24/09 – Roxy- Los Angeles, CA – TICKETS