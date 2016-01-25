Scar Your Children for Life with Father John Misty’s New Lullaby

Do you need some kind of song or audio supplement to help you fall asleep at night? Did your parents play lullabies for you when you were a kid? Maybe you’re even into Eminem tracks being transformed. Whatever your fancy, Father John Misty has you covered with his brand new lullaby, “Maybe, Sweet One, You Won’t Have Nightmares Tonight.” The song was originally going to be sung on his The Late Show With Stephen Colbert appearance, but now you can hear it and freak out your kids, or yourself, all you want.