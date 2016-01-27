School of Seven Bells Drop “Ablaze” and it Is Marvelous

“Ablaze” is unequivocally one of the best songs off School of Seven Bells’ imminent final record SVIIB. It’s the album opener, a scene-setter, a song that surges with the optimism and beauty of new love and how, in exploring a new person, you feel reinvigorated: the world and yourself viewed with fresh eyes.

It’s the first part of Alley and Benjamin Curtis’ story told in song. For the full story about the record, the loss of Benjamin to T Cell Lymphoma, and Alley’s continuing tale in the wake of this, read our extensive profile here.

SVIIB is out via Vagrant on 26.2.