Schoolboy Q Drops “Tookie Knows II (Pt. 2)” with Another Ambitious Short Film

Schoolboy Q doesn’t seem to be holding anything back in the run up to the release of his second major label full-length, Blank Face. He’s been tearing up Kimmel with Anderson. Paak, teaming up with Kanye, and setting himself on fire. “Groovy Tony,” the first track from the record, was dark as fuck and dropped with a mad video, but it was “By Any Means” that started the thread of short films that will accompany the record.

Now he’s dropped “Tookie Knows II (Pt. 2),” the second track from Blank Face and the follow up to the “Tookie Knows” interlude on Habits & Contradictions. The eight-minute video is a challenging, brilliantly shot look into crime and incarceration starring Q and his two collaborators on the track, Traffic and TF.

Videos by VICE

The track itself is all sorts of fire, too. The piano-led beat has a calm and sinister edge and Q in particular is in full flow. Blank Face drops July 8 and it’s shaping up to be one of the year’s most exciting releases.

Check out the video below and watch our Noisey Raps with Schoolboy Q right here.