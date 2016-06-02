Watch ScHoolboy Q and Kanye West Party in a Fever Dream House for “THat Part”

This year, ScHoolboy Q is releasing his second major label album, and already he’s been bringing out the big guns. The record’s lead single “THat Part” showed a refined sound and approach to rap from Q, and featured none other than Kanye West to ajoin the song. The duo weren’t done with just that, as today they’ve released the song’s visual. The sinister synthesizers work themselves in perfectly with the tone of the video; bus rides turn into blue nightmares, while a home is a devilish red, featuring Kanye running around in a tear. It closes out with a phone number, where you can call up Top. It’s a captivating visual, and hopefully we’ll see more soon from this new record.