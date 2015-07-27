Scotland Yard Have Been Accused of Covering Up a London Tube Serial Killer

(Photo by SPSmiler via)

A former detective has claimed that Scotland Yard covered up the crimes of a serial killer who told police officers he had murdered 18 people during the 1970s by pushing them in front of tube trains.

In his book, The London Underground Serial Killer, 60-year-old Geoff Platt writes that a man named Kiernan Kelly was arrested for drunk and disorderly behaviour in 1984, before murdering his cellmate, William Boyd.

It was during the questioning about this incident, alleges Platt, that Kelly admitted to the London Underground killings. These deaths were reported as suicides, he claims, partly because the police wanted to avoid causing panic, and also because they didn’t want it known that they had allowed 18 murders on the tube to go unnoticed.

“Think about it – the police don’t want it getting out; there would be mass panic,” he told the Daily Star. “They didn’t want people knowing a serial killer got away with pushing innocent people onto the tracks – they’d be afraid it could happen again.”

A British Transport spokesman said that due to the amount of time since the crimes were alleged to have occurred, they would “prove difficult to substantiate without further evidence”.