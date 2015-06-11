Send Us Photos of Your Weird Town for Our ‘Paradise’ Series

Photo by Iain Maitland

Long, long ago, we started a VICE photo column called Your Town Is a Paradise. The series collected images of all the beauty and filth and depravity unique to various European cities and laid them bare for the world to see. There were pictures of fist fights in Berlin, snaps of drunks in Glasgow, an alarming amount of upskirt shots in Brighton, and pics of people sniffing endless poppers in Rotterdam.

When we opened submissions for US cities, people sent us photos capturing the glories of America. We published “Los Angeles Is a Paradise” and “New York Is a Paradise” and saw the desolate beauty of Detroit, but then folks stopped sending in images and the series faded away.

Photo by Russ Roe

Maybe Boots stopped selling disposable cameras, maybe Snapchat made your best drunken pics self-destruct, maybe you just don’t have enough town pride to proclaim your home a paradise. Whatever the case, we’re sick of your excuses. It’s time to bring back “Your Town Is a Paradise,” and to do that, we need your photos.

Send us your photos of your back alleys, your bars, your drunk selfies, shots of friends looking for a secluded spot to piss; send us whatever photos truly capture the splendid fucked-upness that is your city.

Send your submissions to ukphotoblog@vice.com and we will select the best ones for the next installment in the “Your Town Is a Paradise” series. Looking forward to seeing what kind of heinous and unspeakable acts you have captured on film.

