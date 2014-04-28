CATALOGUE #003: Seoul – “White Morning”

Seoul are: a dreamy Montreal trio that only got going in Summer last year. They make intricate art-focused pop.

The critics say: “Airy, crystaline pop that’s funky and soulful in an ’80s kind of way. A Montreal band worth seeing.” – Brooklyn Vegan

There are some mornings when a piercing crisp light can be the most beautiful, life-affirming, spirit-cleansing delight that Mother Nature has to offer. There are other times when it can be the worst thing in the world, namely when you’re crawling out of the club at 6am, a sweaty dishevelled mess, and seeing businessmen going for their morning jogs, leaving you to feel like the scum of the earth. Seoul safely plum for the former with their second single “White Morning” taken from upcoming album I Become A Shade, with the song’s gentle dream-like structure reflected in the video’s light hues and floating camerawork.

Download: White Morning is available for free download at www.soundcloud.com/seoulmtl

See them: Seoul are coming to the UK next month.

MAY 4 – LEEDS – LIVE AT LEEDS AFTERPARTY^

MAY 5 – MANCHESTER – BETA ALLDAYER

MAY 7 – LONDON – THE SOCIAL

MAY 8 – AMSTERDAM – LONDON CALLING

MAY 9 – BRIGHTON – THE GREAT ESCAPE

MAY 15 – LONDON – SCALA~

MAY 20 – MANCHESTER – DEAF INSTITUTE*

MAY 21 – GLASGOW – MONO*

MAY 22 – LEEDS – BRUDNELL SOCIAL CLUB*

MAY 23 – LONDON – UNION CHAPEL*

