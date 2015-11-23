Watch Seth Rogen, Joseph Gordon-Levitt, and Anthony Mackie Freestyle on ‘Sway in the Morning’

On Sway in the Morning, host and DJ Sway often asks guests to drop a freestyle for the listeners. It often leads to some pretty great stuff, like when Kanye kinda-rapped over Nine Inch Nail’s “Closer.” Today, video has come out of a trio of very interesting guests for the show, those being Anthony Mackie, Joseph Gordon-Levitt and Seth Rogen coming onto the show. The three were out premiering their upcoming holiday movie The Night Before, and as a treat for listeners Sway got all three of them to deliver freestyles. Anthony Mackie gives a pretty good verse, passing it off to JGL who, despite what you might think, does a pretty great job giving a verse. As for Seth Rogen, well, you should probably watch for yourself below.