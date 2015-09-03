See Ya L8er Boi: Avril Lavigne and The Nickelback Man Broke Up

It’s with the heaviest heart we’re saying this, but Avril Lavigne and The Nickelback Man are separating after two years of sweet, pure, totally relevant marriage. Yes, it seems the two Canadians are now separated, due to a picture Avril posted with the caption “It is with a heavy heart that Chad and I announce our separation today … we are still, and forever will be, the best of friends.”

This is the second time Avril’s been married, and Chad’s first. Truly a heart-wrenching breakup, they were the duo that couldn’t be torn apart by any force on earth. Whenever you were feeling down, you could always look to the pair as a constant, sticking together until what was presumably the end of time. But instead, we are given a sobering reminder that life is unpredictable, and nothing can be counted on.