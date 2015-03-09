Shift into Overdrive with “Desertion” by Synth Punk Favorites The Soft Moon

Driven by hard-charging gothic synths, The Soft Moon is streaming “Desertion,” the latest track from the band’s forthcoming effort. EBM is the primary jumping off point for “Desertion,” which is the perfect addition to that deleted machine-gun Testarossa scene from Drive. The track is one of ten from the band’s LP Deeper due via Captured Tracks on March 31. Stream it below, order yours via the label, and catch them on the road at the dates below

THE SOFT MOON on tour:

4.09 – Philadelphia, PA – Boot & Saddle ^

4.10 – Allston, MA – Great Scott ^

4.11 – Brooklyn, NY – Music Hall Of Williamsburg ^

4.12 – Montreal, QC – Bar Le Ritz ^

4.13 – Toronto, ON – The Drake Hotel ^

4.14 – Detroit, MI – UFO Factory ^

4.15 – Cleveland, OH – Beachland Tavern ^

4.16 – Chicago, IL – Empty Bottle ^

4.17 – Madison, WI – the Frequency ^

4.18 – Minneapolis, MN – 7th Street Entry

4.19 – Omaha, NE – Reverb Lounge ^

4.21 – Denver, CO – Marquis Theater ^

4.22 – Salt Lake City, UT – Urban Lounge ^

4.23 – Boise, ID – Neurolux ^

4.24 – Seattle, WA – Barboza $

4.25 – Vancouver, BC – Electric Owl $

4.26 – Portland, OR – Holocene $

4.28 – San Francisco, CA – The Chapel $ *

4.29 – Santa Ana, CA – Observatory $ *

4.30 – Los Angeles, CA – Roxy Theatre $ *

5.01 – San Diego, CA – The Casbah *

5.02 – Scottsdale, AZ – Pub Rock *

5.03 – Albuquerque, NM – Sister Bar *

5.05 – Norman, OK – The Opolis *

5.06 – Dallas, TX – Club Dada *

5.07 – Houston, TX – Fitzgerald’s *

5.08 – Austin, TX – Austin Psych Fest

5.09 – New Orleans, LA – One Eyed Jacks *

5.10 – Atlanta, GA – Mammal Gallery *

5.16 – Lyon, France – Les Nuits Sonores

5.17 – Brussels, Belgium – Les Nuits Botanique

5.19 – Berlin, Germany – Schwuz §

5.20 – Copenaghen, Denmark – Loppen

5.21 – Hamburg, Germany – Uebel & Gefährlich §

5.22 – Köln, Germany – Gebäude §

5.23 – Mannheim, Germany – Mayfied Festival

5.24 – Dortmund, Germany – Way Back When Festival

5.25 – London, UK – The Garage @ §

5.26 – Leeds, UK – The Brudenell Social Club §

5.28 – Nantes, France – Indigènes Festival

5.29 – Barcelona, Spain – Primavera

5.31 – Nîmes, France – This Is Not A Love Song Festival

6.01 – Bordeaux, France – IBoat #

6.02 – Toulouse, France – Le Connexion #

6.03 – Paris, France – La Maroquinerie #

6.04 – Metz, France – Les Trinitaires #

6.05 -Amsterdam, Holland – Melkweg #

6.06 – Eindhoven, Holland – Psych Lab Festival

6.08 -Turin, Italy – Astoria %

6.09 – Marina Di Ravenna, Italy – Hana Bi %

6.10 – Milan, Italy – Carroponte %

^ w/ Noveller

$ w/ Girl Tears

* w/ Skull Katalog

§ w/ Blush_Response

@ w/ Novella

# w/ Phase Fatale

% w/ Havah