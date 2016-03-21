Feel the Beat in Sia’s New Video for “Cheap Thrills”

Wouldn’t it be wonderful if Sia droped a new video for every new song she puts out? She would seem to agree, because today she’s dropped her newest video for “Cheap Thrills.” The video features returning Sia Music Video Star, dancer Maddie Ziegler, who does her thing with a pair of back up dancers. Sia stands in the back corner singing the song, while the trio leap and prance around, projecting a full exuberence that’s wonderful to watch.

Watch the video below, and you can catch Sia on American Idol March 24 performing Cheap Thrills live.