Sia Brought Natalie Portman, Jimmy Fallon, and The Roots Together to Sing “Iko Iko”

Who wouldn’t want a Sia wig, right? It goes with every outfit you own, it’s immediately identifiable, and I’m sure it’s made of the highest quality material available for anyone to use. Others seem to agree, as seen last night on The Tonight Show With Jimmy Fallon where Jimmy, Natalie Portman, and The Roots all joined Sia to play “Iko Iko.” They were rewarded quite well for this performance, as each of the crew sported their own Sia wig while playing.

The Sia-fest didn’t end there, as later in the show she played one of her This Is Acting cuts, “Cheap Thrills,” where she brought a talented team of dancers to put on a solid display of moves during her song.