Revealed: The Direction Your Life Could Soon Be Taking

Futurist predictions in technology can be exciting or downright scary. I was working on a blog post discussing that, when I found myself thinking about the header image more than the text itself. I am a visual thinker, so instead of going for a pre-existing image I decided to synthesise the picture myself.

The idea behind working with signs came from trying to figure out how these upcoming technologies would interact with us in a very close future. I didn’t want the technology itself to be obvious – we’ve already seen many clear images of what certain inventions are at least going to look like. So, I thought I would depict their presence using something we’re acquainted to: signage and a tiny bit of humour.

The goal of this project is to make viewers think about how far – and how fast – we want to go in this kind of technological race. Although I’m an innovation fan, I’m not an expert or a man of science, so to me, the chances of mistakes are huge and a little frightening. I am happy to have had the chance to share that point of view and to hopefully generate some conversations around the topic.

