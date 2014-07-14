Sippin’ the Kool-Aid of the Cosmos with Jenny Lewis

Jenny Lewis has always felt a little cosmic. Her sultry voice launched Rilo Kiley, filled out The Postal Service harmonies, and gave her a solo career. But about two years ago, Lewis lost her father and her ability to get any sleep. Battling insomnia and grief, she tried everything from acupuncture to psychics in search of finally getting some shut-eye. Along the way, she reached out to family, friends, and fellow musicians for help. One call for help led Lewis to begin working with Ryan Adams, and those collaborations sparked a new record: The Voyager which is out on July 29. After joining Ben Gibbard and the rest of The Postal Service for their ten-year anniversary reunion tour, Jenny began working with Ryan at Pax-Am Studio in Hollywood. With the help of everyone from Adams to Beck and Blake Mills, she emerged with what will be her first solo album in six years.

When I spoke with Jenny over the phone about the forces that led to the release of this album, she was kind, funny and ready to unpack the complications of the cosmos that her new album tackles. I got the lowdown on the awesome rainbow suit she wears in the artwork and covered everything else, from dealing with grief to “Golden Girls.”

First off, I wanted to ask about the amazing outfit on your album cover. What aesthetic are you channeling for this album?

Jenny: The suit was something that I wanted to do even before it became a Technicolor dream suit. The suit came out of a conversation with Autumn De Wilde, who I collaborate with on all my album covers. She’s an amazing photographer and we’ve told many stories together for Jenny & Johnny, my records, and Rilo Kiley. Our art director Adam Siegel had been revisiting air-brushing and he had painted a couple of things for Autumn. We talked about him painting the suit for me. I gave him a color palette and we kind of went from there.

On the last Rilo Kiley record, I wore hot pants and we performed in front of a gold lamé curtain. The songs were about staying up too late and doing too much cocaine. This record and its themes are very different. I felt a little more androgynous.

Will you be wearing it on tour?

Oh yeah, that’s my outfit. I don’t think I can dry-clean it because the paint would come off, so I highly suggest no hugs after the show when I’m still wearing it!



Photo by Autumn de Wilde

You’ve also talked about how the album is very cosmic. Especially with the title The Voyager and the title track where you sing, “If you want to get to heaven / Get out of this world.” What are your thoughts on the cosmos and space, physically and spiritually?

You know, I was struggling with insomnia for two years. That’s part of the reason why this record took so long for me to finish. While I was awake, I would watch “Cosmos: A Spacetime Odyssey” the Carl Sagan show, and rotate between that and boxing. That’s kind of what kept me sane during many, many sleepless nights. It sounds so hippie-ish and weird but I thought a lot about the universe.

I lost my father in 2010 and it was really strange because even though he was gone I felt closer to him, in some ways, than I had while he was alive. I felt his presence and, in that, I found comfort. So I really wanted to end the record with this idea of infinity– it’s about transcendence.

What spurred you back into this healthier place? Was the music you made from dealing with that loss and insomnia? Was it collaborating with other musicians?

It was everything! I was so desperate to get back to sleep that I tried everything. I tried hypnotizing. I spoke with a psychic on the phone. I went on a thousand hikes. I reached out to my family and my friends. But it was also the music– that was something to look forward to. Going into the studio got me out of my own head. I think that music is something that has really saved me. It’s not something that I thought I’d be able to do professionally but it ended up being the thing kept me out of trouble.

Why did you think you wouldn’t be able to make music for a living?

I just never assumed that you could be a professional musician [laughs]. Coming from my background– especially as an actor– it was hard since people didn’t take me seriously because I was on TV. So when it became a reality with Rilo Kiley and we were touring and getting respect from our peers, it was really very cool.

Touching on your acting career for a second, I’m a pretty big “Golden Girls” fan and I know you were on the show ages ago. What was that like?

I don’t remember much but that is something that has really lasted. I just remember everyone being so sweet and particularly Rue McClanahan, passed away [in 2010]. She was so warm and funny. [Once] we sat on the set in their living room, when the lights had gone down because everyone had broken for lunch, and she told me ghost stories and scared the crap out of me! I think I was 11, pre-boobs. She was so cool and Betty White was also the sweetest.