Sippin’ the Kool-Aid of the Cosmos with Jenny Lewis

I had toured for a couple of years when I got the call from Ben, a year out that, we were going to do the reunion tour. I was still struggling with sleep and it gave me a time frame to get back to sleeping [regularly]. I was like, ‘Well I’ve got a year’– and it took that long to get back to sleep. It was such a wonderful way to get back to live performance and touring because I was the side person– I was there to support Ben. So it was such a great way to be able to dip my toes back into it, where I didn’t have to carry the whole show. And it was so easy anyway because people were so stoked to hear that record again!
The Postal Service at Coachella
We all were! Give Up was such influential record to me when I was growing up! That was the music I used to cope with my own loss. I think a lot of people listened to that, and even Rilo Kiley, to soothe themselves. Do you see The Voyager functioning in a similar way?
I don’t know how people will receive the music, that’s up to the listener. For me, the record served that purpose. Every record that I’ve made has gotten me through a period of my life. My teens, my twenties and now my thirties! It’s all very therapeutic. And the Postal Service record, I’m just such a fan of it! Which is funny to say about something that you sing on, but it was just such a pleasure to hear those songs every night.
Do you have advice for someone dealing with grief?
I couldn’t do it on my own. I asked for help from my friends and my family and my coworkers– and that extended through this record. I just couldn’t do it all. As a woman sometimes I feel like I really want to prove myself. I want to be able to do everything. I want to be able to write and record and produce, and clean the house, and look great. And sometimes it’s just too much and you need to reach out to people. To bring it back to the record, that’s what I did with Ryan [Adams]. I went into it with a pretty open mind and I think I really benefitted from that.
I read that Ryan wouldn’t let you go back and listen to the songs after you recorded them. How do you think that changed the shape and the structure of your work for this record?
I think it was exactly what I needed: to really not dwell on what we were creating and trust someone. I had stopped trusting myself in a way, and so I needed that strength from him. I needed the parameters and I needed the rules in order to move forward.
There are a couple songs on the album– “New You” or “She’s Not Me”– that feel like they’re leveling critiques at someone else. How do you address how someone let you down in a song while still making it relatable to a wider audience?
I think I never want to be the kind of writer that’s like ‘You’re an asshole, here’s why’ specifically’. I think I level the criticism at myself quite a bit as well. So hopefully that balances out some of the other stuff. But I also think it’s fun to get into characters. In the “New You,” I liked creating a little world about a longer hesher. It’s about a guy who is obsessed with like Metallica.
Photo by Autumn de Wilde
Of all the different things you tried when you did have insomnia, the acupuncture, the psychic, the massages, the hypnotism, was there one of those things that you actually had a good experience with that you would try doing again?
All of them! Honestly, there were some really weird experiences in there. I did cupping, which is part of acupuncture, where they put these glass hot cups on your back and it leaves like a bruise. I was just open! It was all new experiences from me. the thing that I benefitted from the most was probably just the physical activity. The thing that really saved me and got me back to sleep was hiking in the mountains and doing yoga.
Is it difficult after coming out of two groups that had such immense success and popularity?
I think for anyone, getting caught in comparisons is dangerous territory. You know, when you’re comparing yourself to yourself in another creative incarnation, it’s weird! All of the bands that I’ve been in, they serve different purposes. And people are going to like one more than the other, that’s just the way it goes. But for me, I’m always the most excited about the newest creative endeavor. As a solo artist I can do whatever I want and I can work with whoever I want to and I can keep switching up the personnel, and that’s really exciting for me.
After six years of not doing the press and the touring cycle, is it difficult to jump back in? Did you miss it?
Well I love touring! I love waking up in a new place every day. And I love playing shows and I love hanging out with my band. I feel like I’m in my element when I’m on a tour bus. And I actually get great sleep on a tour bus! I was struggling to get a sleep and I was like if only I had a little bunk here in my room! Maybe I should set something up. Like babies, getting driven around. It’s nice to take a break too because it can become a little tiresome talking about yourself too much, in interviews and stuff. I mean, it’s great, but it’s also nice to not think about why you wrote something.
Follow Caitlin on Twitter – @harmonicait
—
Want more deep interviews? Check these out:
Mark McGuire Got Pulled Over While Telling Me Why Our Society Sucks