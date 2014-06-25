Sir Michael Rocks Teams Up with Casey Veggies and IAMSU! on “Bussin”

Sir Michael Rocks continues the lead-up to the July 29th release of his solo debut Banco by teaming up with two key California figures on “Bussin.” They find common ground in sonic territory far from their own: spooky bells and rattling hi-hats sound convincingly like old 3 6 Mafia, which you might have inferred from the Pen And Pixel-ish cover art. Perfect soundtrack for adding a little human sacrifice to your summer BBQs. Peep our exclusive premiere below, and don’t miss Sir Michael’s instructional video for the “Bussin” dance: it starts at the eyebrow level