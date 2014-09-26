Skepta Enlists Ratking on “That’s Not Me” Remix, Continues to Body Everyone in the Game

Skepta’s week is finishing off nicely. Wiley’s “On A Level” (directed by Skepta) was released yesterday and today he dropped a video for the “That’s Not Me” USA remix – featuring Ratking’s “Wiki”

A few things we’ve learnt from watching the video:

– “That’s Not Me” is, in case you needed reminding, the best song released in 2014.

– Wiki fits the track perfectly – could this be the moment that grime FINALLY crosses over into America?

– The towel under snapback combo should make a comeback.

– The remix will require repeated plays.