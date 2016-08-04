Leather Pants Are Bad, and The Stone Roses Do Not Like Them

You may think former Guns N’ Roses guitarist Slash is best known for being one of the greatest axe wielders of all time. Well, you’re wrong. If there’s one thing former Guns N’ Roses guitarist Slash is best known for it is surely wearing leather pants. At all times. On stage, off stage, in front of a church inexplicably erected in the middle of a wasteland, in bed, probably. Turns out though Slash’s allegiance to leather pants may have cost him an exciting career opportunity in another Roses-themed band. Aziz Ibrahim – who served a brief stint as guitarist in The Stones Roses – has claimed that Slash once offered to join the band after John Squire left the group in 1996.

“There had been auditions. Slash had offered to play,” Ibrahim recently said on the StageLeft podcast. “There was a lot of bitterness and anger and so forth, maybe they wanted to piss [Squire] off, so they thought, ‘Let’s get the greatest rock icon of all time.’”

But Ian Brown and company’s desire to get one over on John Squire was not as great as their hatred for extremely sweaty legwear. “They thought, ‘Yeah yeah, we’ll get this big rock icon, that would really annoy John,’” Ibrahim continued, “Then they said something to the affect of, ‘We’re not going to work with a guy with leather pants, are we?’ So Slash wasn’t in”. Gutted mate.



When asked about the rumours in 2010, Slash told The Guardian: “I’d heard of the Stone Roses, but I’d never met them. I think I was probably too busy in Guns N’ Roses at the time. Maybe it might have been a good idea. Someone told me we tried to recruit the lead singer into Velvet Revolver. That’s not true either.”

Still, maybe it’s for the best. If you thought “November Rain” was too much then the thought of Slash, tripping balls on acid, palm muting his way through the last five minutes of “I Am The Resurrection” is enough to make you throw your bucket hat in the bin and set yourself on fire.

The conversation comes at the 37.35 mark of the podcast below.