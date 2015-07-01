Sledding with Tigers Made an Entire Album Based on the Movie ‘Space Jam’

Last year, the band Sledding with Tigers made a simple promise via Twitter: If they got more than 1,000 retweets, they would record an entire album about the 1996 movie Space Jam.

If we get 1,000 RT’s on this tweet, I will record an ENTIRE ALBUM of songs about Space Jam. http://t.co/t5nqNY2LnD <– sign=”” it=”” #savetheche–> — Sledding With Tigers (@sleddingxtigers) May 17, 2014

To date, it has been retweeted 1,084 and the band has made good on their promise. They are releasing Come On and Slam, a seven-track concept album based on the Bill Murray/Michael Jordan/Bugs Bunny classic. Man, the internet is an extremely powerful tool for either good or evil. Be careful what you do with it! Anyway, since this premise is ridiculous enough, let’s let Sledding with Tigers’ Dan Faughdner explain it:

Videos by VICE

“Halfway through this process, I think I really started to regret ever telling anyone that I would write an entire concept album about Space Jam, but now, I’m actually pretty stoked on it. I think I might be the only person self-centered enough to take the plot of a 90s children’s movie, and end up writing a bunch of songs that are secretly about myself. I really hope people like it, but the most important part is that my friends and I had a ton of fun making it.”

Well, folks, here’s your chance, do your dance, to this album about Space Jam. Listen to the song “Take It from Me, Michael Jordan.” You can get the album digitally (and a very limited number of cassettes) right here.