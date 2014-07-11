Sleeve Notes: Kito and Reija Lee

Sleeve Notes is a new series where we pick an artist and get them to make a themed mix. This week: Kito and Reija Lee, who will be releasing their second EP on July 22, have made us a mix that delves into the always fun area between hip-hop and electronica.

YNTHT: What have you guys been up to recently?

Reija: Lately we have been in the studio! We’ve been writing a lot and are now releasing our second EP ‘II’ on the 22nd July. We have a lot more music up our sleeve too so there will be more to come soon!

Can Noisey have the inside line on how came to meet Diplo. Do you have any Diplo facts we should know about?

Kito: I literally just sent Diplo our tracks in a MySpace message and he got back to me. I met up with him in London after that and he signed us for our ‘Sweet Talk’ EP. Diplo facts: he’s one of the hardest working people I know and has successfully brought so much great music to America from around the world like no one else. Also he used to be a primary school teacher – so that’s pretty cool if you had Diplo as a teacher.

What are you most excited about this summer?

Reija: Well, we’re already well into summer now but I’d say we’re looking forward to playing shows. We’ve been stuck in the studio for a long time and so we are itching to play. We’re doing an Australian tour around October and we also can’t wait for the Mad Decent Boat Party in November!

We thank you heartily for this killer mix. Which is your personal favourite track? Also, what was the thinking behind the sequencing?

Kito: I’m crazy about the remix Big Dope P did for our track “Turn Into You” (which will be on our EP). He really smashed it. I approached this mix wanting to represent our sound as a duo so there’s a lot of originals in there.

Reija: We also love Rosario by S Type, and Internet Dreams by Swick & Douster.

Are you enjoying the UK music scene? How does it differ to that in Australia?

Kito: I am in love with the music coming out of the UK, so yes, very much enjoying it! Our music definitely resonates more in America though – and we can’t complain about that. The UK has a dance music culture that is so unique – they’re so ahead of the game. Oz has some very passionate promoters that bring out a lot of UK artists but id say the scene is possibly more similar to the US (excluding rap!)

What’s next for Kito and Reija Lee?

Reija: Basically we’re just looking forward to putting a constant stream of music out from this EP forward!

Kito: and sharing that with people around the world – we’re so excited to be working on our live show and to start touring!

Finally a blind date question, if you were a chocolate bar what chocolate bar would you be and why?

Reija: I think I’d be a top deck (does that exist outside Australia? With half milk chocolate and half white chocolate?) cos I have a split personality and can never make up my mind!

Kito: strong dark dutch chocolate because it gives you a buzz and has some bite to it. Not trying to say I’m bitter.. It’s better than choosing a flake.

Tracklist

Kito & Reija Lee – WORD$ ft. Zebra Katz

Kito & Reija Lee – WORD$ ft. Zebra Katz (Illuminati AMS Remix)

S Type – Franco

Kito & Reija Lee – Starting Line (ShockOne Remix)

Alix Perez – U

Kito & Reija Lee – Turn Into You

Kito & Reija Lee – Turn Into You (Big Dope P Remix)

Sound Pellegrino Thermal Team – Activate

Nightwave – Amethizz

Kito & Reija Lee – LFO VIP

Cashmere Cat – Wedding Bells

Salva & Brenmar – Let Me Bang

S Type – Rosario

Kito & Reija Lee – I Need You

August Alsina – Sucka (DJ Sliink & DJ Hoodboi & Trippy Turtle Remix)

Nguzunguzu – Harp Bell

Sinjin Hawke – Love Is On Your Side (Kito & ReijaLee Sweet Talk Edit)

Swick & Douster – Internet Dreams

Nadus – Marriage Proposal

ZHU – Faded (Lido Remix)

Jackson And His Computerband – Vista (HudsonMohawke Remix)

Surkin – Tiger Rhythm

Kito & Reija Lee – Broken Hearts (Dillon Francis Remix)

Kito & Reija Lee – Me & U (Cassie Cover)