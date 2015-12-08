Sleigh Bells Light Balloons on Fire with New Song “Champions of Unrestricted Beauty”

Sleigh Bells couldn’t keep their infectious new pop gem to themselves and honestly, thank God, because this is the ultimate antidote for a case of the Mondays. “We are finishing up our record, didn’t want to wait,” tweeted the noise-pop duo of Alexis Krauss and Derek Edward Miller. The band self-released the official audio for the song “Champions of Unrestricted Beauty” this morning.

This explosion of electro-pop is the first song off their upcoming record and follows 2013’s Bitter Rivals, an album that sounds way harsh in comparison. Don’t worry though—Sleigh Bells have not lost their competitive spirit. In fact, the song starts out with the most chest-puffing first line to a pop ballad I’ve ever heard in my life: “Before you ‘how dare me.’”

Videos by VICE

Challenge accepted. How ’bout a double dare?

The band shared the lyrics to the song on their Instagram: