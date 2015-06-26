Trust Us, You Want to Let Slim Thug Give You a Tour of His House in His New “Piece & Chain” Video

I do not care about music videos. I am not a cinematography nerd, and I think the single-shot scene, while cool, has become a played-out music video trope. But I do care about Slim Thug, who is a Houston rap legend, and, as our interview with him earlier this year suggested, a supremely cool dude. So naturally I also care a lot about this music video for his new song “Piece & Chain,” which is a single-shot tour of Slim Thug’s home and an outright cinematic triumph.

Here are some of the things happening in Slim Thug’s home: There is a Bentley parked outside; there is someone getting a shave in a room that I can only describe as the antechamber to Slim Thug’s bathroom; there is someone (Thugga’s daughter, perhaps?) watching Guy Fieri on Diners, Drive-ins, and Dives, which is a great television show.

Here are some of the things we also see on Slim Thug’s tour of his home: He looks at some of the many items in his foyer full of unpacked boxes, which include a shoe and a bunch of bucket hats; he takes a drink of some liquor straight out of the decanter (yes, Slim Thug decants his liquor and doesn’t drink from the bottle like you plebes); he eats some food from the cake platter that is on his kitchen counter. Yes, Slim Thug has a cake platter. He tries on some more bucket hats, all of which have the Bentley logo on them, in his bathroom, which the cameraman showcases with close-up shots of Slim Thug’s enormous, jacuzzi-style bathtub. At the end, Slim Thug reclines in the throne-like chair in his living room, presumably to watch some Food Network. By the way, during all of this he is smoking a blunt and wearing more chains than I can count.

Words can’t describe how great all of this is. If a picture is worth a thousand words, a Slim Thug video is worth a thousand Slim Thug words. “Piece & Chain” also happens to be a pretty good Houston rap song, and it includes a lyric about Pimp C that ends with Thugga calling people wimps. Everything about this video rules.

In further good news for those of us who enjoy seeing Slim Thug do every day Slim Thug stuff, he’s about to put out a behind-the-scenes documentary called Hogg Life Vol. 2: Still Surviving about his rise in the early 2000s, which shows him working with the likes of Pharrell, Dr. Dre, and Beyoncé. It’s out, along with an accompanying album, July 10, on iTunes and Slim Thug’s website. But until we get that in-depth look, let’s just all enjoy this slice of Slim Thug’s life. Trust me, you will not be disappointed.

