Sloviansk Residents Flee as Violence Escalates

The standoff between pro-Russia forces and Ukrainian troops continues on the outskirts of the rebel stronghold of Sloviansk in eastern Ukraine. But with heavier fighting escalating over the last few days, many residents are braving checkpoints and gunfire to flee the area for safer parts of the country.

VICE News correspondent Simon Ostrovsky traveled to a checkpoint bordering Sloviansk and spoke to people leaving their homes as shots rang out in the background. None of these residents knows when they’ll be able to return.