Listen to Smash Mouth Cover ‘Under Pressure’ In Memory of David Bowie

After hearing the news of David Bowie’s passing, artists of all kinds, from all over the world, took to social media to mourn the loss of one of the greatest artists of our time.

But Smash Mouth, not ones to simply post a photo with the #RIPDavidBowie hashtag and call it a day, did something more. They went above and beyond what the world wanted from them. They covered “Under Pressure.”

The infamous song that launched a thousand covers and probably tens of thousands of sexual awakenings showed up early last night on Sound Management Music’s recent SoundCloud account, and boy are we glad it did. Smash Mouth keep it simple and don’t expand too much on the already perfect melody, but add a dash of their world famous ska rock sound to taste, as if Guy Fieri himself sat behind the sound board as they recorded the song.

Listen for yourself and when you find yourself air-guitaring your head off, remember that David Bowie died for this.