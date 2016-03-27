Smashing Pumpkins Perform with James Iha For First Time in Sixteen Years

It’s been no secret that Billy Corgan and James Iha, former guitarist for The Smashing Pumpkins, have had some bad blood. For the past sixteen years, the pair made seemingly no contact with each other and only vaguely referred to what had happened. But unbelievably, the pair got back together on James’ birthday last night in Los Angeles at the Theater at Ace Hotel. The pair got on stage and performed a variety of songs from Siamese Dream, and would later be joined by Jimmy Chamberlin to compose three quarters of the classic lineup, missing only D’arcy Wretzky. Really curious if D’arcy will come back from her farm and mend things with Billy, but until then we can delight at these tracks performed with James.