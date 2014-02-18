Smoke and Mirrors

Miss Guided dress, Rod Keenan hat

PHOTOS BY GLYNIS CARPENTER

STYLIST: ROBYN VICTORIA FERNANDES

Photo Assistant: Luzena Adams; Creative Director: Annette Lamothe-Ramos

Producer: Miyako Bellizzi; Stylist’s Assistant: Babatunde Ajiboye

Makeup: Angela Di Carlo; Hair: Jennifer Brent; Shoot Assistant: Bobby Viteri;

Models: Brenna Williams, Brittany Moser, Grace St. John-Berger at APM models

Special thanks to Broderson Backdrops



Jaime Lee top, Bernhard Willhelm shorts, Falke tights; House of Holland top and skirt, Falke tights, Wanderluster necklace, Unearthen cuff, Laruicci cuffs and ring



Moschino blazer and shorts, Miss Guided bodysuit, T.U.K. shoes, Rod Keenan hat, vintage bow tie, La Crasia gloves



Katie Gallagher dress and top, Pollini shoes, vintage gloves, Laruicci cuffs



Rue 107 top, Emanuel Ungaro skirt, Nicholas Kirkwood shoes, Laruicci earrings



Jaime Lee dress, La Crasia gloves, Future Eyes glasses, Wanderluster rings



Alon Levne bodysuit, vintage tights; Alon Levne dress, Laruicci cuffs

