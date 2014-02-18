Smoke and Mirrors

Miss Guided dress, Rod Keenan hat
PHOTOS BY GLYNIS CARPENTER
STYLIST: ROBYN VICTORIA FERNANDES
Videos by VICE
Photo Assistant: Luzena Adams; Creative Director: Annette Lamothe-Ramos
Producer: Miyako Bellizzi; Stylist’s Assistant: Babatunde Ajiboye
Makeup: Angela Di Carlo; Hair: Jennifer Brent; Shoot Assistant: Bobby Viteri;
Models: Brenna Williams, Brittany Moser, Grace St. John-Berger at APM models
Special thanks to Broderson Backdrops
Jaime Lee top, Bernhard Willhelm shorts, Falke tights; House of Holland top and skirt, Falke tights, Wanderluster necklace, Unearthen cuff, Laruicci cuffs and ring
Moschino blazer and shorts, Miss Guided bodysuit, T.U.K. shoes, Rod Keenan hat, vintage bow tie, La Crasia gloves
Katie Gallagher dress and top, Pollini shoes, vintage gloves, Laruicci cuffs
Rue 107 top, Emanuel Ungaro skirt, Nicholas Kirkwood shoes, Laruicci earrings
Jaime Lee dress, La Crasia gloves, Future Eyes glasses, Wanderluster rings
Alon Levne bodysuit, vintage tights; Alon Levne dress, Laruicci cuffs