Snakehips New Track with Tinashe and Chance the Rapper is the Ultimate Anti-Party Song

Snakehips have been flirting with major recognition for a while now, via thousands of Soundcloud plays, extensive features on YouTube mega-channel Majestic Casual, and a bit of radio exposure with their debut single “On and On” back in 2013.

Since then, they’ve continued churning out the slick and sublime R&B remixes that made them famous but have increasingly thrown their own original works into the mix. Latest track “All My Friends” is the diamond that’s emerged as a result and they’ve brought a few of their own famous mates on board to help out. Tinashe shoulders the brunt of the work, wrapping her gorgeous silvery tone around a beat so anthemic you’ll already be drunkenly fumbling for your lighter by the time the bridge hits. “All my friends are wasted/And I hate this club/Man, I drink too much/Another Friday night I’ve wasted” goes the hook, before Chance shows up to sprinkle his tongue-twisting pixie dust over a verse that deals with the evils of prescription pill addiction – an exuberant TGIF tune this ain’t.

“All My Friends” is the ultimate anti-party song; yet it’s so damn catchy you already know it’s gonna be blasting out of speakers at the very festivities it decries by the end of October.