Watch Fred Armisen Pay Tribute to David Bowie on ‘Saturday Night Live’

David Bowie’s been gone just a week, and we’re still trying to process the legacy and the loss. The same goes for the music and art world, as evidenced by this weekend’s return of Saturday Night Live, which featured alum Fred Armisen paying tribute to the legend with a story about staying up late to watch Bowie perform on the show in the ’70s. “David Bowie transformed whatever space he was in, whatever medium he was using, and that night for me, he transformed live television,” Armisen said. Then they played a clip of Bowie’s 1979 SNL staging of “The Man Who Sold the World,” alongside synthpop innovator Klaus Nomi and drag legend Joey Arias. Watch Armisen’s tribute and Bowie’s eye-catching ’79 performances of “The Man Who Sold the World,” “Boys Keep Swinging,” and “TVC-15” below.

