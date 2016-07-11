Watch Snoop Dogg Somehow Lose a Question About Weed on a Gameshow

Snoop Dogg appeared on Celebrity Family Feud this weekend and in one round, the rapper goes head-to-head with boxing champion Sugar Ray Leonard in a question about his special subject of interest: weed.

Afterwards game show host Steve Harvey asks, “Name something grandma might do if she caught grandpa smoking marijuana,” Snoop comes down on the buzzer with a speed typically reserved for switching tabs to your email when your boss walks past, and you think, yes, great, this is going to be good. Then, Snoop Dogg—formerly rechristened Snoop Lion by a Rastafarian priest, in a testament to how much he loves weed—answers: “Put hands on him,” to a small flurry of applause. When pressed to be more specific, he says, “She would… hit him.”

There are barely the seconds to process the answer before Sugar Ray Leonard answers “Scream at him,” and wins the round. And that, friends, is the story of how Snoop Dogg, lord and master of all marijuanas, lost a quiz about weed.