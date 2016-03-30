Hero Snoop Dogg Says He’ll Buy Roscoe’s Chicken & Waffles, Rescue It from Bankruptcy

Yesterday, news broke that the parent company of famous California soul-food chain Roscoe’s Chicken N’ Waffles would be declaring bankcruptcy. We’re writing about this on a music website because of two reasons: 1) Roscoe’s is really fucking good and we haven’t eaten lunch today, and 2) some of our favorite rappers—such as Kendrick Lamar, 50 Cent, and Snoop Dogg—have all vocalized their love for the restaurant over the years. The latter even once took Larry King to Roscoe’s for a lunch interview (where Snoop invented a drink called “Tiger Woods”) and then proceeded to take Larry’s food home in a doggy (heh) bag.

Anyway, Snoop had missed yesterday’s unfortunate news about Roscoe’s until some TMZ reporter caught up with him last night and informed him of the bankruptcy. Initially, it was clear he was struck by the news—but then offered up a solution, saying that he’ll buy it: “I guess I’m gonna have to name it Snoop Dogg’s Chicken N’ Waffles.”

Nice.