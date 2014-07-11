Snoop Dogg Is Now a Master Painter and Sock Designer

Human weedleaf Snoop Dogg has a new hobby. Surprisingly, it does not involve weed or music, at least directly, but those pasttimes almost certainly provide the inspiration behind it (see: the photos below). Snoop has taken up painting and soon you’ll be able to wear his fine works of art on your feet. The rapper’s teaming up with Happy Socks on a capsule collection based on his abstract paintings due out November 1. Socks might seem like an odd canvas choice, but it’s actually a pretty thoughtful move on Snoop’s part. Socks can be mass-produced for not a lot of money, allowing everyone to affordably take home a piece of Snoop’s art. If you’re wondering how much a Snoop original can go for, it’s going to set you back. One of his pieces, inspired by the Versace cushions at the Palazzo Versace hotel in Australia, sold for a whopping $10,200 on eBay.



Photos by Brendan Radke

Clearly, he’s not taking his new hobby lightly. In a teaser video for the sock collaboration, where you can see how Snoop paints—shirtless, stoned, and surrounded by ladies—he says, “I find that painting allows me to explore certain emotions I’ve never been able to express through my music or acting. Sometimes the music in my life don’t explain exactly what I’m going through, so it’s another piece of the puzzle.”

Snoop is going to have to battle it out with self-proclaimed “Sock King” Big Boi—who designed a socks line for Crooks & Castles back in 2012—though if he wants to dominate the market.

