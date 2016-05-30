Snoop Dogg Slams New ‘Roots’ Reboot in Message to Fans

Photo via Snoop Dogg’s Instagram

Snoop Dogg is never one to mince words. The 20 year veteran took to Instagram today to voice his opinion on the upcoming reboot of the miniseries Roots. In the video, Snoop expressed his exasperation at mainstream media creating multiple movies and series based on the plights and hardships of black people, rather than their achievements and triumphs.

He says, “No disrespect, but I can’t watch no motherfucking more black movies where niggas get dogged down… I don’t understand America, they just wanna keep showing the abuse that we took hundreds and hundreds of years ago, but guess what? We’re taking the same abuse. Think about that part. When are y’all gonna make a motherfucking series about the success that black folks (are) having?” [via Hypetrak]

