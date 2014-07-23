Apparently Snoop Dogg Got High as Shit in The White House’s Toilet

It’s a medical fact that smoking helps you shit. It’s also basically a medical fact that Snoop Dogg is essentially a human spliff.

Combining these two canny bits of knowledge in one completely jokes story, Snoop’s now said in his GGN News show that he basically used a bowel movement to do what every underage pothead across the world does every day and recieve an excuse to fuck off for a cheeky doob in the toilet. Unlike every underage pothead across the world though, that specific toilet wasn’t in the physics block or the disabled toilet in a suburban train station, it was in the most famous building on the planet, The White House.

The conversation, which apparently took place last December at the annual Kennedy Center Honours and that we’d give a fair few quid to have been privvy to, went like this:

Snoop:“May I use the bathroom for a second?”

CIA official to Obama, President of the United States:“What are you going to do? No. 1 or No. 2?”

Snoop:“No. 2. Look, when I do the No. 2, I usually, you know, have a cigarette or I light something to get the aroma right.”

CIA official to Obama, President of the United States:“You know what? You can light a piece of napkin.”

Snoop:“I’ll do that.”

And then, like the naughty rapscallion hound that he is, Snoop tottered off to the loo to blaze up what was, let’s face it, a big ol’ blunt.

Proof then, that even in the most heavily guarded, terrifyingly official building on the globe, you still can’t teach an old Dogg new tricks.

